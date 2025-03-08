Azerbaijan at OIC: new escalation in Gaza must be prevented

8 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed an extraordinary meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Saudi Arabia.

The minister noted that the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and Palestine, the mass deaths of innocent people, the destruction of infrastructure, the lack of food and water in the region remain a cause for concern, and the use of force that led to the deaths of civilians is unacceptable.

Azerbaijan positively assesses the ceasefire achieved in January, and the importance of preventing any steps that could lead to a violation of the ceasefire and escalation in the current difficult situation was emphasized. The importance of the ceasefire achieved as the beginning of a sustainable peace process based on international law, including the legitimate expectations of the Palestinian people, was also noted by the Azerbaijani diplomat.

The FM stressed that Baku is in favor of resolving the conflict based on the "two-state" principle, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the OIC, as well as the country chairing the organization in 2026, is always ready to support the brotherly Palestinian people, Bayramov said. In this regard, in addition to the previous years, since 2023, when the escalation began, Azerbaijan has provided assistance in the amount of $2 mln to alleviate the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people.

Baku has taken the initiative to support the Palestinian people in the fields of education and health, and in this regard, the "Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grant" was allocated to 15 students from Palestine for the 2024-2025 academic year, in addition, Azerbaijan has committed to building a school for 600 students in Nablus, the minister said.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the Gaza reconstruction and assistance plan put forward by Egypt and approved during the extraordinary summit of the Arab League on March 4.