Telegram blocked in Dagestan, Chechnya

8 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The popular messenger Telegram is no longer working in two republics of the North Caucasus. It was blocked at the request of law enforcement agencies.

The Telegram messenger had been disabled in Dagestan and Chechnya, Dagestan Minister of Digital Development Yuri Gamzatov reported.

“The decision to block Telegram in two regions of the North Caucasus Federal District, in Chechnya and Dagestan, was made at the federal level at the request of law enforcement agencies. It is often used by enemies, as in the case with the riots at the Makhachkala airport,”

– the minister said.