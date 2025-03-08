8 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite financial support from the government, the only concert of Guns N' Roses on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea has not generated public excitement. Tickets on sale for over a month, and all types of seating are still available.

The government program Starring Georgia, aimed at attracting the most popular music bands to Georgia, failed with the famous Guns N' Roses. The tickets have been on sale since late January, but over a hundred seats are still available.

The band will give a concert in Shekvetili (Guria), on the Black Sea coast, in Tsitsinatela Park. The concert is scheduled for May 30.

Thanks to government support, ticket prices are more than affordable, given the level of popularity of Guns N' Roses - $100, $160 and $360 for the corresponding categories of seats. However, there is no enthusiasm ahead of the legendary American group’s show in Georgia.