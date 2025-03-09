Russian, Chinese and Iranian navies to hold exercises near Chabahar

9 Mar. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to China's Ministry of Defense, the Chinese Navy, together with Russian and Iranian naval forces, is organizing trilateral exercises near the Iranian coast.

It is specified that the drills will be held near the port of Chabahar. The exact date has not been disclosed. It is only known that they are scheduled for the first half of this month, that is, they should take place within the next week.

"The navies of China, Russia and Iran will hold joint exercises in the first half of March",

the Ministry of Defense of China reported.

The Chinese ministry also did not provide details about the objectives of the exercises or their program.

Let us recall that Chabahar is the easternmost port of Iran, located only 100 km from the Pakistani border.