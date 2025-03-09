Magomed Ankalaev becomes new UFC champion from Russia

9 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Magomed Ankalaev won the UFC championship title in the light heavyweight category.

The fight for the championship title took place this morning, March 9, in Las Vegas, USA, as part of the UFC 313 tournament. The bout featuring the Russian fighter was the main event.

The native of Dagestan faced the current champion of the division, the representative of Brazil Alex Pereira. The fight in the octagon lasted all five rounds.

The judges unanimously declared Ankalaev the winner. As a result, he took the UFC belt from his opponent and became Russia's new champion of the promotion.

It should be noted that Magomed is the fifth Russian representative to win the championship title. Previous winners include Petr Yan, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Oleg Taktarov.

In addition to this, the current champion title holder among lightweight fighters is Islam Makhachev. At the same time, Ankalaev became the first Russian to defeat the current UFC champion.