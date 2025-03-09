Tremors recorded in Azerbaijan

9 Mar. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The earthquake was recorded in the Lerik district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

The tremors were detected 11 km southwest of the Yardımlı station, with the magnitude of 4.0 at the epicenter and up to 3-4 points in Lerik and Yardımlı.

It is noted that the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 15 km.

Earlier, the Center had reported tremors in the Caspian Sea, also measuring 4.0 in magnitude. The hypocenter was at a depth of 44 km.