New Syrian president calls for maintaining unity and peace in country

The new Syrian president during the transitional period, Ahmed al-Sharaa, emphasized the importance of maintaining national unity and peace in the country, despite the current difficulties.

The head of state called for preserving national cohesion. He stated that "we can live together".

Al-Sharaa also said that the current situation in Syria does not go beyond the expected problems.

Earlier, reports indicated the outbreak of military clashes between the new Syrian security forces and supporters of the country's former leader, Bashar al-Assad.

Protests against the current leadership also took place in the cities of Latakia and Tartus, where a curfew had been imposed.