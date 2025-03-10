Russia, Iran and China to conduct joint naval exercise soon

10 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will hold joint naval exercises with Russia and Iran in the Indian Ocean on March 11, the Chinese defence ministry reprted.

The “Security Belt-2025” joint exercise would be held near the Iranian port of Chabahar on the coast of the Gulf of Oman with the aim of deepening “military trust and pragmatic cooperation”.

Naval forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint exercise in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean off the coasts of Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar, Tasnim reported.

The drill is aimed at strengthening regional security, promoting multilateral cooperation, and expressing the capabilities of the participants to protect world peace, ensure maritime security, and create a sea-based community with a common future