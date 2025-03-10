Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Sergio Mattarella

10 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Astana on March 9, the Akorda press service reported.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Sergio Mattarella at the airport, then the heads of state went to the negotiation room.

"The two states enjoy very close cooperation in various fields. Many Italian companies operate in our market. There is rapid growth. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing dynamically. Therefore, I believe that very strong relations have been established between our countries,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In response, President Mattarella expressed his sincere gratitude for the meeting, which, in his view, reflects the genuine friendship between Kazakhstan and Italy.

The Italian President praised the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and highlighted the numerous opportunities for expanding strategic partnership.