ICMP reveals Azerbaijan's human losses in conflict with Armenia

10 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) presented the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

As a result of the military actions since 1988, more than 19,000 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or went missing, more than 65,000 received various bodily injuries. Over 900 settlements underwent complete destruction, causing damage worth billions of dollars to infrastructure and ecology of the territories, and contaminating 10,000 ha of land with mines and unexploded ordnance, Deputy Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Sharafat Hasanov said.

Over the past four years, as many as 384 people have been killed or injured by mines.

Nearly 4,000 went missing during the First Karabakh War.