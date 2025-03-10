10 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Attacks against Georgia's leadership, interference in the country's internal affairs and efforts to replace the government will intensify after the rebranding of the 'deep state', Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

"After the rebranding and modernization of 'the deep state', it should come as no surprise that attacks against Georgia and its legitimate government will intensify, with increasing interference in the country's internal affairs and continuous efforts to replace the national government with agents," Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

In recent times, several EU member states have shown exceptional aggression toward Georgia. Among them, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries stand out with their particularly harsh and false rhetoric - they do not act in the interests of their nations but rather follow the directives of the 'deep state', according to Mdinaradze.

The official stressed that Tbilisi is witnessing the rebranding of the 'deep state'. According to him, after USAID and NED were shut down, their functions were transferred to the so-called governments under their control.