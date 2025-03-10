Saakashvili's party not to participate in local elections in Georgia

10 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United National Movement (UNM) party, founded by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, has refused to participate in the local elections on October 4.

According to the party's chairwoman Tina Bokuchava, the UNM will not participate in elections where "those who count the votes win, and the elections are falsified".

Other party leaders have previously made similar statements. However, leaders of other opposition parties do not share the position of the UNM.

In addition to this, the Speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili expressed hope that all opposition parties would take part in the local elections scheduled for October 4.