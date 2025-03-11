Russian football team to play friendly with Grenada and Zimbabwe in late March

11 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The national football teams of Russia and Grenada will play a friendly match next week in Moscow, the press service of the Russian team announced.

The match is scheduled to kick off on March 19 at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT) at the Dinamo Stadium in Moscow.

On March 25, the Russian national squad is also scheduled to play a friendly match against the team from Zimbabwe also at the Dinamo Stadium in Moscow.

The Russian national football squad will play 10 friendlies this year, eight of them at home.