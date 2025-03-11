Azerbaijani and Georgian Parliaments sign co-op memorandum

11 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the official visit of Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Georgia, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The document was signed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

The memorandum delineates a strategic framework aimed at enhancing inter-parliamentary relations and amplifying collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

Earlier, Sahiba Gafarova met with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament. Papuashvili greeted Gafarova cordially and said that that was the first visit of a Head of Legislature after the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the start-up of the new-convocation Parliament.

Reflecting on his visits to Azerbaijan, Papuashvili mentioned that the intensive exchange of trips and the close contacts had helped promote broader relations. He also thanked the government of Azerbaijan for its support of Georgia.

Gafarova voiced her appreciation of the generous hospitality and conveyed her congratulations on the election to the Georgian parliament and Papuashvili’s re-election. She added that that was her second official visit to Georgia as the Parliament Speaker and that the meetings held during it would certainly contribute to further expansion of the relations.

She recalled that Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly states, remarking that such amicable relations firstly stemmed from the will of the nations: the two peoples have lived in friendship, brotherhood, and good neighborhoods for ages.

The Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship and strategic partnership had brought forth opportunities to carry into life major energy and transport projects. Those projects serve the two sides’ national interests while also fostering stability and development in the South Caucasus. At the same time, such projects have grown into a serious factor in the larger region of Eurasia, where, too, they are generating new opportunities.

The mutual support and solidarity of the two countries and peoples were underlined as well. Next, it was said that the high-level relations continued in the parliamentary plane.

The meeting had an exchange of views on the state of regional affairs and the necessity of maintaining peace and stability in it.