Avalanche warning declared in North Ossetia again

11 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A storm warning has been declared in the mountainous regions of North Ossetia due to the risk of avalanches, the press service of the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

According to the ministry, an avalanche hazard will be in effect from 18:00 on March 11 to 18:00 on March 12. The officials also warned of possible emergencies in the Alagirsky District.

The ministry noted that avalanches could damage power transmission line supports, houses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure facilities.

Earlier, the republic’s Ministry of Emergency Situations had issued an avalanche hazard warning for March 10-11.