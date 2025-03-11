Avalanches may occur in Armenian mountains due to warming

11 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Environment of the Republic, warming could trigger avalanches in the mountains of Armenia above 2,500 meters.

"From March 11 to 18, air temperature across the republic is expected to rise by 6-10 degrees, increasing the probability of avalanches on steep slopes in the mountainous and highland regions above 2,500 meters",

the Ministry of Environment of Armenia announced.

The message also recommends that tourists and local residents do not go on a mountain hike during this period.

Let us remind you that an avalanche struck a group of tourists on Mount Aragats in Armenia today. Eight out of nine climbers have been found, while rescuers continue the search.