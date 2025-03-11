Armenia considering observer status in BRICS

11 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is interested in obtaining observer status in BRICS, Armenian Foreign Minister announced.

In an interview with WION, Ararat Mirzoyan pointed out that Yerevan has already participated in the work of BRICS and the SCO.

"We will remain interested in being an observer in this organization and seeing what this cooperation, this format can bring to our region as well",

Mirzoyan said.

Let us remind you that it was previously reported that Armenia's full membership in BRICS had not been on the republic's agenda.