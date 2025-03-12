Foreign investment in Georgia drops 30%

12 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign direct investment in Georgia's economy fell 29.9% in 2024 to $1.33 billion, national statistics office Geostat reported.

Equity investments fell 60% to $483.7 million, reinvestment fell 26.4% to $1.17 billion and debt instruments fell two-thirds to $320.5 million. The share of reinvested capital in FDI increased to 87.8% in 2024 from 83.7% in 2023.

Investments from the Netherlands fell 60% last year to $151.7 million, from the U.S. they halved to $98 million, and from Turkey they fell 14.8% to $93.3 million, but FDI from the UK grew 23% to $448.2 million and from Malta it increased 80% to $175.8 million.

Georgia's financial and insurance sector received $526.5 million in FDI, a decrease of 9.8%, manufacturing - $170.2 million, down 44%, real estate - $155.3 million, up 40%, energy - $126.5 million, up 2.9-fold and transport - $97.4 million, down 41.2%.