Russia and U.S. to hold talks on Ukraine on March 12 - Donald Trump

12 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States will discuss the Ukrainian crisis on March 12, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 11.

"That’s a total ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to it, and hopefully Russia will agree to it – we’re going to meet with them later on today and tomorrow, and hopefully we’ll be able to (work) out a deal. But I think the ceasefire is very important," Trump said.

Peace discussions between senior Ukrainian and US officials were held in Jeddah on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine has accepted the U.S. 30-day ceasefire proposal. According to him, the talks were an important first step to settle the Ukrainian conflict.