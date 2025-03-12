Armenia and Netherlands become strategic partners

12 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and the Netherlands have inked a declaration on strategic partnership during Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp's visit to Yerevan

Speaking at a press conference after his meeting with the Dutch FM, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the document covers various areas from strengthening economic and political ties to combating hybrid threats.

In addition, the declaration will make continuous efforts for establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus region based on principles of sovereignty and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders, Mirzoyan noted.