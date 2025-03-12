Kazakhstan PM outlines plans for economic development

12 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: primeminister.kz

Today, a meeting on the development of the country's economy was held in Kazakhstan. The representatives of the ministries of the economic block listened to a report on the work done and identified tasks for the future.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov held today a working meeting with the heads of the ministries of the economic block, at which officials analyzed the implementation of the presidential instructions in terms of ensuring sustainable growth and diversification of the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Jumangarin reported on the work done in January-February of this year, stating that GDP for this period grew by 5.4%, and production volume - by 5.7%.

The head of government instructed not to reduce the growth rate and noted a number of areas in which work needs to be intensified.