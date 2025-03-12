Ankalaev becomes one of the best UFC fighters

12 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Magomed Ankalaev's social networks

Magomed Ankalaev made his debut in the ranking of the best UFC fighters. Earlier, the fighter from Russia became the promotion's champion in the light heavyweight category.

Russian UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev was included in the updated ranking of the best fighters of the organization, regardless of weight category.

The list of top 10 UFC fighters have been published on the promotion's website. Magomed is in 6th place. Ankalaev is currently on a 12-win streak.

On March 9, the Russian athlete defeated Brazilian Alex Pereira and became the new UFC champion in the light heavyweight category.