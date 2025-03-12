Foreign Ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan hold telephone conversation

12 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

During the conversation, issues related to bilateral and regional relations were discussed.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry drew attention to the great importance of political dialogue in the development of Tehran-Baku relations.