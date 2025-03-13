Iran criticizes UN Security Council closed-door meeting on nuclear program

13 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is surprised by the UN Security Council's calling non-plenary meeting on the country's nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

"A closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council has been requested, which is a completely new procedure and surprising, and questions the goodwill of the countries requesting this meeting," Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

He expressed hopes that the Security Council will properly fulfill its duty to maintain international peace and security and will not allow some countries to create a negative situation.

The closed-door meeting was called by six of the council's 15 members - France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Britain.