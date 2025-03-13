XII Global Baku Forum opens in Baku

13 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first day of the XII Global Baku Forum has opened in Baku today. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center forum will take place in Baku on March 13-15.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities", reflecting the urgent need for fresh approaches to global governance, diplomacy, and cooperation.

The discussions at the forum are expected to focus on the role of multilateralism, the future of the United Nations, post-conflict recovery efforts, and the influence of middle powers in shaping the new world order.

This year’s forum is set to gather around 400 influential figures, including more than 50 current and former heads of state and government, alongside Nobel laureates, UN officials, scholars, and policymakers.

The discussions will span a wide array of critical global issues, including: geopolitical shifts and responsible partnership, regional stability, as well as climate change and sustainable development - with a special focus on the results of COP29.