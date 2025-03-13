Uzbekistan and France establish strategic partnership

13 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of France Emmanuel Macron held talks in Paris yesterday.

Following the talks, the heads of state adopted a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership.

In the presence of the heads of state, an intergovernmental Agreement on the mobility of specialists and students, an intergovernmental Agreement on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements, as well as a Cooperation Program in the investment and innovation spheres.