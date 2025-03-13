Ilham Aliyev: we need to have peace in South Caucasus

13 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace process, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

He recalled that 613 innocent people were killed during the Khojaly genocide, including more than 60 children and 100 women. But the head of state stressed the need to look to the future.

“We need to have peace in the South Caucasus," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that's why Azerbaijan was the initiator of the peace process. He noted that Baku was the author of the draft peace agreement, which today is being discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and largely agreed.

Ilham Aliyev on EU mission in Armenia

The head of state commented on the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, which is a reconnaissance mission.

“It is spying day and night on our border, looking just for places where they can penetrate. We have enough intelligence information on this so-called monitoring mission,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev on EU and U.S.

The head of state also spoke about corrupt Western politicians who have acted in support of the Armenian diaspora for decades.

"We have raised this issue with Armenian representatives and with their new bosses in Brussels. Because now they have changed, the big brother today is Brussels," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state recalled that Donald Trump cut USAID funding, ex-senator Robert Menendez was sentenced for Bribery and he should not be the last one.

"There are many more who put Armenian money in their pockets. I can name them. Their names are known: Mr. Adam Schiff, Mr. Frank Pallone, Madam Nancy Pelosi, and many others, who for decades were receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the United States to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President commented on Antony Blinken’s policy towards Azerbaijan, which ruined U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.

"We have always been a very reliable partner and friend to the United States. When they needed us, we were with them. When they needed us in Iraq, we were in Iraq with our troops. When they needed us in Afghanistan, we were one of the first non-NATO countries to join operations in Afghanistan in 2001. And we were among the last to leave," Ilham Aliyev said.

After Azerbaijan left, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Baku, it was a big frustration in Azerbaijan, the head of state stressed.