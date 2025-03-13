SpaceX aborts launch of Crew Dragon

13 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SpaceX delayed the launch of a Crew Dragon that was set to carry a team including Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

"We'll continue to stand by and wait and see when we might be able to have our next launch opportunity. There's several opportunities available this week. Again, we had that scrub due to a hydraulic ground issue with the clamp arm on the transporter erector," a SpaceX commentator said.

The Crew-10 mission was to have blasted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In addition to Peskov, it included two NASA astronauts - commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers - and a mission specialist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Takuya Onishi. The team was slated to relieve cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov and astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

NASA said the launch of the SpaceX Crew-10 mission to the ISS has been postponed to March 14.