Electric cars around Mashuk launched in Pyatigorsk

13 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourist electric cars will operate at the foot of Mount Mashuk in Pyatigorsk, the Stavropol Ministry of Tourism reported.

Eco-friendly transport was purchased under the national project "Tourism and Hospitality Industry".

"Thanks to the national project, tourist equipment is being purchased, beaches are being developed, and glamping sites are being built. This infrastructure attracts more and more tourists",

the Minister of Tourism of Stavropol Andrey Tolbatov

It should be noted that the regional authorities have previously allocated more than 60 million rubles for tourism projects.

Let us remind you that the resort city received over 2 million tourists last year.