Lavrov reports normal dialogue with Rubio and Waltz

13 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Secretary of State and the President's National Security Advisor are conducting a normal dialogue with Russian representatives, the Russian Foreign Minister said on the air of the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"We have a dialogue with them. Both with Marco Rubio and with Mike Waltz. When they have a direct conversation with us, they conduct this dialogue absolutely normally",

Sergey Lavrov said.

He explained that for this reason he will not interpret the public statemnets of Mark Rubio and Mike Waltz.

"Everything they say to the public in their country, to the public in Saudi Arabia, to the public in Ukraine, I don't even intend to comprehend",

Lavrov said.

Let us remind you that earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.