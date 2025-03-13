Azerbaijan expresses readiness to discuss further normalization of relations with Armenia

13 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The statement, published on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's website, officially confirmed the completion of the peace treaty negotiation process with Armenia.

It also emphasized that Baku's position on the Armenian Constitution has not changed.

"The main condition for signing the agreement is the introduction of amendments to Armenia's Constitution, in particular the elimination of claims to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity - this is a long-term and principled position of Azerbaijan",

the MFA of Azerbaijan announced.

In addition to this, the ministry noted the importance of dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group and similar structures, while reiterating Azerbaijan's willingness for bilateral discussions on this and other issues related to the normalization of relations with Armenia.