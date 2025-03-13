Fish production in North Ossetia increases 23-fold

13 Mar. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to North Ossetia's Ministry of Agriculture, a powerful growth in fish farming has occurred in North Ossetia in recent years.

Seven years ago, the region produced 340 tons of fish. Today, the figure has reached almost 8,000 tons. There are 60 fish farms in the region that breed carp, sturgeon, trout, with trout being the main aquaculture.

In North Ossetia, the total area of ​​fish ponds in North Ossetia is 1867 hectares, with 248 hectares designated for trout and sturgeon farming, "RG" reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.