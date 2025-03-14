Russian Central Bank to consider key rate rise on March 21

14 Mar. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The decision on whether to raise the key rate again will be made at the next meeting of the Central Bank, Deputy Chairman of the Bank Alexey Zabotkin said on the sidelines of a financial forum.

"On February 14, the Board of Directors (of the Central Bank) gave a signal that it would assess the advisability of raising (the key rate) at its next meetings",

Alexey Zabotkin said.

The next meeting on the rate is scheduled for March 21.

Russia's key rate reached a record high at the end of October 2024. It has remained unchanged at 21% since then.