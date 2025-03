14 Mar. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK has appointed a defence attaché to Azerbaijan for the first time, the UK Embassy in Baku reported.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard as the first British Resident Defence Attaché in Azerbaijan",

the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan announced.

The embassy emphasized that the appointment of the representative is a historically significant event, which is important for strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in the field of defence.