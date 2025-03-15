Ilham Aliyev: there's no stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia without peace treaty

15 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be no stability in Azerbaijan-Armenia ties, until a peace agreement is signed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told Euronews TV channel during the 12th Global Baku Forum.

"Even now, after almost 5 years since the Second Karabakh War, we don't have a peace deal with Armenia. Yes, we have a quiet period, no casualties, and this is a big advantage of today's situation. But until a peace agreement is signed, this stability is not here," Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled that the ceasefire agreement, which lasted for almost three decades, did not mean that the war ended.

"It just transformed. The war only ends when you have a peace agreement," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state explained the same is true of all other parts of the world, including the Middle East and Africa.

"Unfortunately, the number of conflicts is growing, and if you look at those that have been resolved, we can only see it here, in Karabakh," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that's the only one, which was resolved based on international law, historical justice, and this resolution is accepted by the whole world.