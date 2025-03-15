Moscow ready to host peace treaty signing for Baku and Yerevan

15 Mar. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to host talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia so they could normalize their bilateral relations and sign a peace treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We welcome the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement and establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We support this important step toward achieving full and comprehensive Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization as envisaged by the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from 2020-2022," Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow is ready to help the two South Caucasus republics resolve the remaining issues between them and facilitate the advancement of the peace process.

"We aim to provide all possible assistance to further advance the peace process and resolve outstanding issues between Baku and Yerevan, including those necessary to reach the signing of a peace agreement, as well as those related to the unblocking of transportation communications, delimitation of the shared border and humanitarian issues, to the extent and in the form acceptable to the partners," Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Assistance to Armenian-Azerbaijani Normalization Igor Khovayev is ready to visit Baku and Yerevan for relevant consultations.