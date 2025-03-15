Veduchi resort in Chechnya to be fully operational by 2025-2026 season

15 Mar. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Veduchi resort, which is located in the mountains of Chechnya, will operate at full capacity starting next season. The opening of the popular tourist destination took place in 2018.

The Veduchi mountain resort in Chechnya will operate at full capacity starting next winter season, CEO of Kavkaz.RF Andrey Yumshanov said.

“By the 2025-2026 season, the global task is to launch the Veduchi resort at full capacity,”

– the head of the development institute said.

He emphasized that this is very difficult technically.