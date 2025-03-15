Putin, Lukashenko and Rahmon held warm conversation with Aliyev

15 Mar. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan held a friendly conversation, during which they discussed a number of important issues, and also agreed to meet in Moscow on May 9.

Today, the presidents of Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The corresponding message was published on the Kremlin website.

The heads of the Russian Federation, Belarus and Tajikistan held a joint informal meeting. During it, they contacted the head of the Azerbaijani state by telephone.

"A warm, friendly conversation took place, during which the leaders discussed a number of pressing issues of the further development of interstate relations,”

– Kremlin informed.