Deadly fire occurred in Vladikavkaz

15 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: EMERCOM of Russia

A tragedy occurred today in the capital of North Ossetia. A resident of the city became a victim of a fire that occurred in a multi-story building.

An apartment in one of the buildings burned today in Vladikavkaz, the EMERCOM of North Ossetia reports.

The emergency occurred in a multi-story building located on Dovatora Avenue. The flames engulfed furniture and other things.

After arriving at the scene of the incident, rescuers began extinguishing the fire. During the work, firefighters found a 54-year-old woman who had already lost consciousness. The victim was carried out of the smoke-filled apartment into fresh air, but she did not survive.

Two more people were saved, firefighters took them outside.

The fire managed to engulf an area of ​​8 square meters. It was extinguished by 16 rescuers with 6 units of equipment.