Uzbek citizen tries to enter Russia as baggage

15 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case was initiated against an Uzbek citizen who had previously been banned from entering the Russian Federation and violated the ban by hiding on a train luggage rack.

The man, a citizen of Uzbekistan, will be tried for crossing the border with Russia. Previously, he was deprived of the right to enter the Russian Federation, but decided to violate the ban and was caught. The details of the case were reported by the press service of the Sol-Iletsk District Court (Orenburg Region), where it will be heard soon.

The accused tried to get into Russia on a train with passengers, which was heading from Tashkent to Moscow. At the border of Kazakhstan and Russia, border guards inspected the train. Trying to hide from them, the foreign violator climbed onto the luggage rack, but was noticed and detained.