16 Mar. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the regional Ministry of Agriculture, Sergey Izmalkov, commented on the situation with sugar beets in Stavropol Territory

A complete replacement of imported seeds is not yet possible. However, the share of domestic seeds is increasing every year. The minister noted that in 2022 and 2023, all seeds used were imported.

"Last year, only 4% of domestic seeds were sown in the region. <…> We expect that this percentage to rise around 7-10%" this year,

the minister said.

Subsidies that will be available this year for farms that use domestic seed varieties will help change the situation, he added at a press conference at the TASS Kavkaz information center.