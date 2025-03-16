Fire extinguishing works on Mount Kuma in Sochi resume

16 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fire extinguishing on Mount Kuma in the Khostinsky District of Sochi has resumed since early morning. The fire covers an area of no more than one hectare, according to the city administration.

"There are no casualties, and the fire does not pose a threat to populated areas. Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the municipal rescue service and the forestry of the Sochi National Park are participating in the fire elimination",

the Sochi administration stated.

It is noted that 80 firefighters and 30 units of special equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. The KA-32 helicopter has dropped water 36 times over the past 24 hours, with the total volume of 180 tons. The operational headquarters is monitoring the situation around the clock.

The city administration also reported that warm weather will persist in Sochi. In light of this, local residents and tourists are urged to exercise caution when handling fire.