Miniature landmarks appear on Pyatigorsk streets

16 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The resort town of ​​Pyatigorsk has unveiled a new interesting landmark, the head of the resort city Dmitry Voroshilov announced.

"On the central alley of Kirov Avenue, from Tsvetnik and up to the Academic Gallery, bronze copies of our landmarks have been unveiled",

the mayor said.

According to the mayor, tourists and residents of Pyatigorsk can now find out in one place what the resort's first tram looked like, admire the Aeolian harp gazebo is, and see the pose in which Mikhail Lermontov was immortalized in Russia's first monument dedicated to him.

Voroshilov emphasized that all the miniatures were made by local craftsmen. The works are the exact copies of the originals.

Each mini-sculpture is equipped with a QR code that provides information about the history of its creation.