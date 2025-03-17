Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko

17 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Baku.

The Russian delegation includes:

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Andrei Yatskin;

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin;

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Vladimir Bulavin;

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education, and Culture Ilyas Umakhanov;

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy Zhanna Chefranova;

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Ivan Abramov.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

Matviyenko noted that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev are in regular contact and thanked them for the attention they pay to inter-parliamentary and interregional cooperation.

In addition, the parties discussed the current international situation.

Matviyenko led the Russian delegation to the Alley of Honor in Baku to pay tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The speaker of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 16. She held talks with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.