Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions - third incident in 24 hours

17 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire from Armenia for the third time in 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"On March 16, from 20:10 to 20:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Burun settlement of Gorus region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the ministry said.

This was the third in a day: at 09:45 the positions were shelled in the direction of the Digh settlement in the Gorus region; at 18:35 - in the direction of the settlement of Khazinavar in the Goris district.