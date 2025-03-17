Trump to discuss territory issue with Putin on Tuesday

17 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he intended to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18.

"We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia...I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump said.

When asked about what concessions are being considered in ceasefire negotiations, Trump said: "We'll be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants".

Last week, the Russian leader received Trump's special envoy to discuss a cease-fire proposal.