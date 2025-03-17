РУС ENG

Trump to discuss territory issue with Putin on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he intended to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18.

"We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia...I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump said.

When asked about what concessions are being considered in ceasefire negotiations, Trump said: "We'll be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants".

Last week, the Russian leader received Trump's special envoy to discuss a cease-fire proposal.

