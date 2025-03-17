What to expect from Putin-Trump second talks?

17 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the upcoming phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the spokesman, such a conversation is being prepared for Tuesday, March 18.

He noted that the Kremlin will not disclose the details of the upcoming phone call.

"We never do that; we never get ahead of things...The contents of conversations between the two presidents should not be discussed beforehand. This is why we will not do that," Peskov said.

Earlier, the U.S. president said he planned to hold a conversation with Putin on Tuesday, focusing on territorial and infrastructural issues.