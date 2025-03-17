Saakashvili sentenced for illegal entry into Georgia

17 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tbilisi City Court has sentenced former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili to four and a half years in prison for illegally entering the border in 2021.

The ruling, read out by Judge Mikhail Dzhindzholiya, caused a stir in the courtroom. Bailiffs had to remove some of Saakashvili's supporters. The ex-president himself did not take part in the proceeding, TV Pirveli reports.

On March 12, a court found Saakashvili guilty of embezzling over $3.2 million in state funds, sentencing him to 9 years behind bars.