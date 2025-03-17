Iran says Trump's letter to Khamenei practically identical to his public rhetoric

17 Mar. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The key points of the US President's letter to the Supreme Leader is practically identical to his public statements, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported on March 17.

"Everything published in the media about this letter is speculation and has no basis. Taking into account Trump's public statements, the content of this letter is not much different from them",

Esmail Baghaei said.

According to him, Tehran has no grounds yet to make public the text of the letter.

Baghaei also emphasized that there would be no response to the letter untill all necessary consultations and discussions are completed.

Let us remind you that last week it was reported that Iran and the USA had begun contacts on the nuclear program through intermediaries. What is more, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also noted that they would not begin direct negotiations with the USA if Washington resorted to threats.