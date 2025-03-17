Accounts of organizations that paid opposition fines frozen in Georgia

17 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The accounts of five non-governmental organizations that paid opposition fines have been frozen in Georgia.

"The so-called established funds allocated the bulk of the collected funds to the financial support of individuals accused of organizing and group violence, as well as their family members. Such "assistance" created incentives for illegal activities",

the Georgian prosecutor's office said.

Reports indicate that these organizations spent over 2 million lari to pay fines.

Let us remind you that protests in Georgia began in late November and continue to this day. Law enforcement officers have issued fines to several hundred activists.